As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Raised Its Stake; Colony Group Trimmed Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stake by $724,188 as Market Valuation Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 3,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 44,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 40,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $90.19. About 617,796 shares traded or 58.48% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 12,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 46,175 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 58,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.46% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 3.58 million shares traded or 264.28% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $106.02M for 24.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Booz Allen sells financial compliance practice – Washington Business Journal” published on January 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 58% Return On Equity, Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Booz Allen Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ligand Pharma boosts share buybacks $150M – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Uncertainty Prevails For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharma out-licenses OmniAb platform to Millennium Pharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

