As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Share Price Declined, Falcon Point Capital Lifted Stake; Ingalls & Snyder Has Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $576,512

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 23,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 973,794 shares traded or 178.48% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,027 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, up from 108,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 3.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 14,305 shares to 85,733 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 15,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,959 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4,281 shares to 67,881 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 88,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,992 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW).