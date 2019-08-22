As Ligand Pharmaceuticals Com (LGND) Stock Value Declined, Oak Ridge Investments Decreased Stake; Blackrock (BLK) Stock Declined While Davis Capital Partners Cut Position by $12.81 Million

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (LGND) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 73,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 125,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, down from 199,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 111,005 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $419.17. About 364,223 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 16/04/2018 – COUPANG GETS $400M INVESTMENT FROM BLACKROCK, FIDELITY: DAILY; 29/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Total Institutional Net Inflows Were $3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS PREFER AN UP-IN-QUALITY STANCE IN CREDIT, FAVORING INVESTMENT GRADE OVER HIGH YIELD; 06/03/2018 – New DC Pulse Survey from BlackRock: Conflicting Views on Americans’ Retirement Prospects: Workers Confident, Employers Concerned; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181278: BlackRock, Inc.; TCP Holding, LP; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says U.S.-China Trade Dispute Will Last ‘Many Years’ (Video)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc Com by 26,760 shares to 539,080 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L bought $283,750 worth of stock. On Friday, August 2 Davis Todd C bought $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 1,000 shares. Patel Sunil also bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares.

