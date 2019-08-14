As Ligand Pharmaceuticals Com (LGND) Share Value Declined, Holder Gabelli Funds Upped Position; Fiduciary Management Has Lowered Its White Mountains Ins. (WTM) Holding by $1.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mountains Ins. (WTM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 1,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 119,390 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.49M, down from 120,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in White Mountains Ins. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1084.02. About 5,539 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (LGND) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 57,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 40,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.35. About 144,958 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Asset Management Market Research Executive Quinn Keeler Joins Kudu Investment Management – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Peter Carlson Elected To The White Mountains Board – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer – PR Newswire” on May 11, 2018. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into NCR Corporation (NCR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap International Investors has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). The New York-based Klingenstein Fields & Lc has invested 0.04% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Pnc Finance Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 256 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.03% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 2,907 shares. Burgundy Asset has 29,443 shares. 227 are held by Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Llc. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 8.08% or 28,110 shares in its portfolio. Scout Investments Inc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 1,080 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested 0.72% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Hsbc Hldgs Plc owns 254 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Balyasny Asset Ltd Co reported 544 shares. Markston Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 190 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 4,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11M shares to 4.94 million shares, valued at $398.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 73,100 shares to 598,100 shares, valued at $62.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Rent Car Hldg Co Inc Com by 52,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Roper Inds Inc New (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Closes US$26 Million Series A Financing Round Led by WILD Family Office – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Biotechs Being Choked by Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LGND) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Enters Oversold Territory (LGND) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,579 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Riverhead Cap Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 2,834 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Moreover, Macroview Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 28 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 58,370 shares. 33 were reported by Bartlett & Communications Ltd Liability Co. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr holds 2,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 17,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Investments Lc has 125,841 shares. 187,253 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 73,841 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation holds 0.03% or 21,800 shares in its portfolio.