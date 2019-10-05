As Ligand Pharm (LGND) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut by $2.96 Million Its Holding; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Value Rose, Alethea Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.01 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Ligand Pharm (LGND) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 25,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The hedge fund held 30,205 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 56,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Ligand Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 197,777 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 441.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 26,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 32,518 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 6.81 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS “SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA”; 08/05/2018 – Czarnowski wins General Motors Innovation Award; 25/04/2018 – GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER SAYS GERMAN GOVERNMENT HAS AN INTEREST IN THE OPEL PLANTS IN GERMANY BEING SECURED FOR LONG TERM; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 18/04/2018 – Michael Wayland: BREAKING: @Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen leaving company to “pursue other interests”; @GM names Steve; 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s due diligence on GM’s local unit going ‘smoothly’; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2016-2; 13/04/2018 – GM’s South Korean unit said it lost $1.1 billion in 2017, its fourth straight yearly loss; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +12 PCT Y/Y, VS -14.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS TO ISSUE CONDITIONAL LETTER OF COMMITMENT TO GM ON FRIDAY

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.65M for 63.78 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 228 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.01% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 13,301 shares. King Luther Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 26,030 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 6 shares. 586,835 are owned by Victory Cap Inc. Geode Cap Llc has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability invested in 363 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can stated it has 11,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research holds 9,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 10 shares. Strs Ohio holds 300 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc reported 85,448 shares. 73,959 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Marshall Wace Llp reported 30,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. The insider Aryeh Jason bought 250 shares worth $28,003. On Friday, August 2 Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $43,091 was bought by Korenberg Matthew E. Davis Todd C bought $93,594 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 37,343 shares to 38,123 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) by 124,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,139 shares, and has risen its stake in American Renal A.

