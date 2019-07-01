As Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Valuation Declined, Petrus Trust Company Lta Cut Holding by $745,983; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Maintains Position in F M C (FMC)

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,195 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 13,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 401,429 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 82,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 477,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 560,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 25,651 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,599 shares to 150,097 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,541 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares to 104,700 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,946 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

