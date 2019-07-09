As Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Value Declined, Weber Alan W Has Upped Holding by $189.00 Million; As Suncor Energy (SU) Valuation Declined, Holder Gagnon Advisors Boosted Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 1.72 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 14,565 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.29M shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 200,835 shares in its portfolio. Weber Alan W has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Legal And General Gru Incorporated Public Ltd Company accumulated 1,703 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 174,599 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,391 shares. 7,509 are held by Amer Gru. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). The California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). 2,532 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Northern Tru holds 147,981 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 91,922 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Lc accumulated 82,800 shares. Axa stated it has 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).