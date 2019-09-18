As Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Stake; Agf Investments America Increases Stake in Trimble (TRMB)

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (TRMB) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 6,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 226,730 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23 million, up from 219,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 553,159 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects Viewpoint to Contribute About $200M of Non-GAAP Rev in 2019

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 253,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 223,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 477,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 11,776 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE

Since March 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71,000 shares to 156,000 shares, valued at $20.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 47,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 30,133 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 55,390 shares. Amer Gp has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Blackrock holds 0% or 840,707 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway has 174,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd owns 513,951 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 21,613 shares. Legal General Gp Public Lc has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp reported 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 1,644 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0% stake. State Street invested in 0% or 199,977 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.21% or 231,175 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 82,200 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) CEO Robert Kay on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) CEO Rob Kay on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Acquires Copco® Thermal and Hydration Beverageware, Tea Kettles and Kitchen Organization Products – GlobeNewswire” published on October 06, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. LCUT’s profit will be $9.35 million for 5.10 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 811,662 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has 0.03% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Bessemer Group accumulated 19,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Mgmt has 1.13% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Aqr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 12,532 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.65M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 100,877 shares. Quantum Capital Management holds 11,603 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc reported 0.06% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 24,723 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 4,710 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 150,624 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank invested in 0.04% or 820,100 shares. Wendell David Inc holds 0.09% or 13,835 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trimble Strengthens Forestry Division With 3LOG Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EKA Solutions Licenses Trimble’s Mapping Web APIs to Deliver Enhanced ETA and Visibility Solutions – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Blends Performance and Simplicity with New X7 3D Laser Scanning System – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9,779 shares to 47,684 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,398 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).