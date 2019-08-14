As Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Share Value Declined, Weber Alan W Raised Holding by $189.00 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Ballentine Partners Has Lifted by $7.02 Million Its Holding

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9993.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 59,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 15,591 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 5,089 shares to 19,642 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 53,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,762 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Accuvest Glob accumulated 14,880 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.71% or 31.64 million shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,260 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Investment Incorporated Adv accumulated 134,523 shares. Southeast Asset reported 0.4% stake. 5,000 are owned by Opus Inv Mngmt. Citigroup Inc stated it has 5.27 million shares. Benin Management holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 66,735 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Ser holds 2.91% or 56,112 shares. 33.59 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 2.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca holds 8,638 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Spinnaker invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com accumulated 82,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 25,600 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). California State Teachers Retirement owns 18,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 849,915 shares. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs accumulated 0.05% or 241,100 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 554,626 shares. Martin And Company Tn accumulated 112,584 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm reported 217,773 shares. Kennedy reported 1.13 million shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.3% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 9,800 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated accumulated 250,304 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 2,532 shares. 18,329 are held by Utd Asset Strategies.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity.