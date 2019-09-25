As Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Share Price Declined, Holder Weber Alan W Has Boosted Holding; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Raised Its Holding in Kellogg Company (K) as Market Value Declined

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 13,779 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Kellogg Company (K) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 7,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 59,858 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 52,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Kellogg Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 1.51 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $70.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bruce & has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 16,004 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Architects reported 500 shares. Welch Grp Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,103 shares. Transamerica Advsrs invested in 0% or 139 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 6,361 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gradient Invs Ltd owns 6,938 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westpac has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 37,944 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 430,700 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 3,468 shares.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Insider Buying: The iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) President & Chief Investment Officer Just Bought US$130k Worth Of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Coffee (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,102 shares to 20,257 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,042 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VTV).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity.