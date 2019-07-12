As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Valuation Declined, Jet Capital Investors LP Trimmed by $1.36 Million Its Stake; Boston Family Office Increased Holding in Mccormick & Co. (MKC) by $326,250 as Stock Price Rose

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc (MKC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,445 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, up from 69,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $157. About 633,301 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 277,671 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA)

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,390 shares to 136,564 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,055 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru Co accumulated 29,120 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 570,502 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag owns 5,468 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc holds 4,500 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 13,819 shares. Cibc Ww Inc has 49,245 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc accumulated 4,571 shares. Kings Point Capital has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 29,502 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 6,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66,494 shares. Sei owns 64,289 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 0.1% or 58,000 shares. Woodstock has 0.17% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares to 332,814 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 121,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.