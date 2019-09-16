As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Valuation Declined, Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lowered by $1.39 Million Its Holding; Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Cut Its Stake by $1.45 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $719.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 58,593 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 19.10 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cray Inc. (CRAY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.03 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.