As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Trimmed Its Holding by $1.39 Million; Tech Data (TECD) Market Valuation Declined While River Road Asset Management Has Lifted by $5.68 Million Its Holding

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.43M market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 436,050 shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corporation (TECD) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 54,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 336,575 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.21M, up from 281,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 179,189 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,575 shares to 2,722 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 26,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,674 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Sun Life accumulated 0.15% or 5,659 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.32% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). First Mercantile Trust owns 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 160 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.01% stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 1.72 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 589 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 159,856 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Clark Group Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 24,762 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 24,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation has invested 0.43% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Wells Fargo Mn reported 147,750 shares stake.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.