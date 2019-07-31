As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Shares Declined, Holder Harber Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $5.08 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Declined While Chemical Bank Lifted by $300,352 Its Position

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 362,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 512,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 874,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 130,846 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,190 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 16,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 1.04M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Retail Bank Na holds 0.37% or 7,472 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 2,609 shares. Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 66,298 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0.56% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fiera Cap holds 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 824,500 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 30,859 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Lc holds 1,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,781 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 286,555 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associate Inc reported 2,250 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 62,863 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Winslow Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc holds 1.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.05M shares. Zacks holds 0.71% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 134,709 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,648 shares to 9,924 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 4,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,749 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).