As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Shares Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Position by $523,768; As Enlink Midstream L.L.C (ENLC) Market Value Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Increased Position by $307.72 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream L.L.C (ENLC) by 434.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 25.64M shares as the company's stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 31.55M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403.24 million, up from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream L.L.C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.21M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp analyzed 37,412 shares as the company's stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 46,114 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, down from 83,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $620.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 457,955 shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playags Inc by 27,883 shares to 66,856 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zscaler Inc by 65,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

