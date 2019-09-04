As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Decreased Stake by $653,445 as Market Value Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 10,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 66,735 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 76,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 666,352 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 362,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 512,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 874,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 340,228 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,111 shares to 88,582 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 28,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.73M for 13.06 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,394 shares to 57,256 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 7,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,739 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).