As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Share Price Declined, Jet Capital Investors LP Has Decreased Position; Wedbush Securities Has Boosted Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding by $1.07 Million

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 128.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 28,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 50,069 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 21,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.05M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 48,189 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

