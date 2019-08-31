As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Share Price Declined, Jet Capital Investors LP Cut Its Stake by $1.36 Million; Cutler Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by $7.24 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 457,446 shares traded or 17.25% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 236,115 were reported by Stifel. Manchester Capital Management Limited Co, Vermont-based fund reported 2,798 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 18,680 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs reported 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 2,471 were reported by Maryland Capital Mgmt. Wharton Business Group Limited Liability Company has 2,656 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 9,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Yhb Advsr Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 75,058 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 64,158 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Essex Fincl Serv Inc holds 0.35% or 9,355 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Co accumulated 9,088 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

