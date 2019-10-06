As Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Shares Declined, Holder Harber Asset Management Upped Its Stake; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $401,500

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 38,030 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 2.87 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after suffering engine failure; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts 2017 EPS to $5.57 From $5.79 for Three New Accounting Standard Updates; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS CARRIER HAS LAUNCHED EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Plans More NYC, Washington Flights as Alaska Retreats; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 114,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 626,557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 512,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.82M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 238,863 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 32,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 47,065 shares to 41,517 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 330,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,960 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).