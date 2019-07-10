As Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stock Rose, Holder Real Estate Management Services Lowered Its Holding; Granite Point Capital Management LP Position in Argan (AGX) Has Raised as Valuation Rose

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 243,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 547,928 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 109,703 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Mny Express In by 61,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,900 shares, and cut its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Undervalued And Growing: Argan, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Argan, Inc.’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Gemma Power Systems Enters into an EPC Contract and Receives a Limited Notice to Proceed for the Harrison County Power Project – Business Wire” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan: Bright Past, Murky Future – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2017. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan Q2 Results: The Bull Thesis Is Reaffirmed, The Stock Is Still Very Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.