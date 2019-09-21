As Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Rose, Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Increased Stake; Annex Advisory Services Has Lifted Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 4,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,694 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 39,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 34,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 458,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.93M, up from 424,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 879,860 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 16,200 shares to 186,434 shares, valued at $26.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 346,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,547 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

