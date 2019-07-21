As Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Share Value Rose, Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lowered Position by $14.46 Million; Cambiar Investors Has Decreased Holding in Incyte (INCY) by $1.52 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 17,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,342 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 97,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.54. About 935,609 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at ASCO 2018; 17/04/2018 – In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK @AmberTongPW; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 301,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.11M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 1.03M shares traded or 35.50% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 48,372 shares to 148,560 shares, valued at $35.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 138,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.91M for 59.22 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 12,405 shares. 34,192 were reported by Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Ltd Partnership. Signature Estate Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,398 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). C Worldwide Gp A S accumulated 38,726 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company stated it has 25,346 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,351 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Fosun Ltd holds 84,810 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 42,195 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 18,308 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.05% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.07% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Capital Int Ca owns 41,164 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $811,900 activity.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.38 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc. by 29,085 shares to 86,191 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 48,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).