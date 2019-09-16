As Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Share Price Rose, Heitman Real Estate Securities Lifted by $1.71 Million Its Position; Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (GRFS) Shareholder Gabelli Securities Boosted Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 34,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 458,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.93 million, up from 424,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 1.01M shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (GRFS) by 29.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 86,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 377,871 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97M, up from 291,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 1.99M shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 364,005 shares to 2,537 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,147 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 15,000 shares to 442,428 shares, valued at $30.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,464 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW).

