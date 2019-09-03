As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $2.02 Million Its Stake; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Price Rose While Guardian Capital LP Has Lowered Holding by $2.45 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 12,789 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT)

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 61,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 66,831 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 127,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 365,985 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 14/03/2018 – FORMER ASTRAZENECA LEADER BECOMES PRESIDENT OF DELTA POINT,; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – ESTIMATED COST FOR PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES BASED ON CURRENT STUDIES TO REACH 245 MLN RIYALS; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Astra’s Lokelma Approved After Plant Deficiencies Led to Delays; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS STILL DON’T KNOW WHETHER WILL BE MUTUAL RECOGNITION FOR DRUG REGULATION AFTER BREXIT AND INDUSTRY NEEDS CLARITY; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in the EU

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 910,000 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $86.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 704,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR).

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $95.11 million for 20.08 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Liberty Property to move on from office ownership, development – Philadelphia Business Journal” on October 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Appoints Lawrence D. Raiman to Board of Trustees – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Updates 2018 Capital Activity NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 27,752 shares to 84,879 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 17,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22B for 24.09 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biopharmaceutical Companies Trying To Cure Cancer – Benzinga” on August 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) Granted US Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga shows CV benefit in late-stage heart failure study – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GlaxoSmithKline And AstraZeneca: 2 Brexit Cancellation Income Plays – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.