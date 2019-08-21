As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Rose, Holder V3 Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $2.02 Million; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Meritage Group LP Has Lifted Position by $44.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 103,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 985,589 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.50 million, up from 882,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $527.12. About 89,893 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 57,548 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares to 935,956 shares, valued at $197.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies has 575,790 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Smith Moore And accumulated 1,169 shares or 0.12% of the stock. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation owns 60,360 shares. 42,148 are owned by First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership. Highlander Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 50 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 43,542 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The California-based Capital Guardian Trust has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Asset Management stated it has 6,116 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 866 shares. Sit Invest Assoc stated it has 0.39% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Greenleaf Trust owns 27,125 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

