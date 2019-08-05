As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Renaissance Group Boosted Yy (YY) Position by $3.20 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 338,665 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 38,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 205,212 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, up from 167,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.07% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 791,424 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,673 shares to 171,276 shares, valued at $28.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 81,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,947 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technol G (NASDAQ:CHKP).