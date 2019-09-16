As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $469,464

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 177,635 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $32.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.76. About 1.83M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.72% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evergreen Management Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 4,404 shares. South Dakota Council owns 21,825 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 119,352 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,069 shares. 5,699 are held by Moab Cap Prns Limited Liability Company. Evercore Wealth Limited holds 58,285 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Filament Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 696 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 257,169 shares. Samlyn reported 24,950 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 2,416 shares. Moreover, Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 525 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 311,596 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 376 shares.

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Updates Capital Activity NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Issues Statement NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Litt puts pressure on Liberty Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Liberty Property Trust’s (NYSE:LPT) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.