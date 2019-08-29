As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Share Value Rose, Holder V3 Capital Management LP Cut Position by $2.02 Million; Montgomery Investment Management Increased United Rentals (URI) Holding by $2.03 Million as Valuation Declined

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 562,050 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR) by 545,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $56.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 35,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.