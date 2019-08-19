As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Share Value Rose, Chilton Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.48 Million; Partners Group Holding Ag Lifted Its Cms Energy (CMS) Stake by $6.51 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 30,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 266,941 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 297,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 7,656 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 47,053 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 10/04/2018 – SCPC Praises CMS Recognition of Unique Characteristics of LTC Patient Population; 05/03/2018 – Consumers Energy Crews Headed East to Assist in Winter Storm Restoration; 16/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 73. Interim Reporting; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns CMS Certification for Lung Transplant Program; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZED POLICES FOR MEDICARE HEALTH AND DRUG PLANS FOR 2019 THAT WILL SAVE MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES MONEY ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS; 30/04/2018 – Consumers Energy Reaching Out to Customers in Need to Provide Help for Energy Costs after Cold April; 22/03/2018 – Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded CMS UPIC SMRC contract; 25/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 83. Interim Reporting; 08/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Wyden Statement on CMS Letter to Idaho on Junk Insurance Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Personal Capital Advsr Corporation holds 184,898 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 10,001 were accumulated by Veritable L P. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 70,911 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 4.15M shares stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset, a California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Sun Life Finance Incorporated has 484 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation, New York-based fund reported 37,528 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Pitcairn stated it has 12,774 shares. United Advisers Lc reported 7,091 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CMS Energy Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about CMS Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Any More CMS Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 43,126 shares to 310,301 shares, valued at $39.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 68,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,043 shares, and cut its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trus (NYSE:SNH).

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Washington D.C. Office Building for $61.75 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Teva buys three buildings in West Chester for its R&D campus – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,548 shares to 153,777 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).