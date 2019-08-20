As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Market Valuation Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Holding by $12.77 Million; Sunopta (STKL) Stock Value Declined While Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.20 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 266,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 199,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 466,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 596,790 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 733,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 365,981 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 763,000 shares traded or 126.26% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,910 shares to 94,560 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 519,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 998,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.40 million activity. Hollis Richard Dean bought $156,952 worth of stock. Another trade for 43,100 shares valued at $148,264 was bought by HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA. Detlefsen Michael had bought 5,800 shares worth $17,878 on Monday, March 4. Buick Mike had bought 30,000 shares worth $80,217 on Friday, March 1. $104,000 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were bought by Gratzek James. Ennen Joseph had bought 50,000 shares worth $215,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 7.26 million shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 18,100 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Com owns 14,533 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 151,218 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp invested in 0.8% or 1.08 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Comm Il holds 0.02% or 1.05M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Eventide Asset Limited Liability invested 0.51% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd stated it has 101,869 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Inc LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). 33,765 were reported by White Pine Capital Ltd Com. Howe & Rusling has 412 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL).