As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Boosted Stake; River Road Asset Management Has Upped Its World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) Position by $2.50 Million; Valuation Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 89,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 212,811 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.24M, up from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 955,121 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,000 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $260.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 421,476 shares to 317,605 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,026 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. 1.41M are owned by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability. 82,581 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department holds 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) or 7 shares. 2.57M were reported by State Street Corporation. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 45,609 shares. 136,600 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 14,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 18,000 shares. Gw Henssler Associates holds 37,131 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. World Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Foundry Partners Ltd Company holds 0.22% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) or 185,911 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 10,913 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 429,852 shares.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.