As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Valuation Rose, Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Position; Crescent Park Management LP Has Increased Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $2.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70 million, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.14 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 23.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 45,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 234,750 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23 million, up from 189,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.81M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 389,124 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.18% or 112,600 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 7,723 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 83 shares or 0% of the stock. Harvest Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,150 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Incorporated holds 235,407 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Lc accumulated 257,310 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 13,171 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. 16,950 are owned by Condor Mngmt. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Winch Advisory Llc invested in 0% or 25 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 0.46% or 24,406 shares.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $549.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,000 shares to 140,327 shares, valued at $40.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,301 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.