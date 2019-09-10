As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Value Rose, Luxor Capital Group LP Decreased Stake by $24.39 Million; Newtyn Management Boosted Its Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stake by $5.87 Million

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $626.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 125,661 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.79 million, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 9.83 million shares traded or 151.47% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,063 shares to 38,463 shares, valued at $68.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 929,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tilray Inc by 14,000 shares to 124,400 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.