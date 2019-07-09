As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Value Rose, Eagle Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $10.00 Million; As Radware LTD (RDWR) Stock Rose, Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed by $4.58 Million Its Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 416,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 38.35 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.34 million, up from 37.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.73M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 86,489 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $2.82M for 100.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2019 : CZR, FITB, RDWR, MSFT, AAPL, QQQ – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Radware (RDWR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radware Study Reveals That Two Thirds of Respondents Believe Hackers Can Penetrate Their Network – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Radware (RDWR) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto (PANW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 07, 2018.