As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Rose, Luxor Capital Group LP Has Trimmed by $24.39 Million Its Position; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Value Rose, Aristeia Capital Has Increased Holding by $1.57 Million

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.32. About 509,196 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.79M, down from 4.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 1.11M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 5,875 shares in its portfolio. State Street has 748,211 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.19% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lpl Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Barclays Plc accumulated 126,432 shares. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 14,800 shares. 1.16 million were accumulated by Sylebra Hk Ltd. First Personal Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 227 shares. Whittier Trust Com has 15 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corp reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 17,081 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma owns 358,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fil has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 2.00M are held by Bamco. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 38,444 shares or 0% of the stock.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 7.00 million shares to 11.19 million shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.61M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

