As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Price Rose, Private Management Group Increased by $2.81 Million Its Stake; Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Lowered Position by $7.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 30,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 16,159 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 46,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 712,126 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 117,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 974,417 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59 million, up from 857,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 3.16 million shares traded or 12.41% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 69,583 shares to 833,162 shares, valued at $45.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 220,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) by 4,871 shares to 25,153 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D).