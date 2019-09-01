As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Price Rose, Keating Investment Counselors Increased Holding; Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake Raised by Benin Management Corp

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 1.64 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39M shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares to 91,437 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth owns 5,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.83% stake. Laffer Invs reported 22,967 shares stake. Indexiq Ltd has invested 0.13% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Haverford Co holds 2,789 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 8,924 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.24% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp invested in 0.04% or 58,960 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,346 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank has 30,857 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Garland Capital Management Inc holds 48,575 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.2% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Mengis Capital Mngmt invested 1.57% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Mutual Of America Capital Management has 0.07% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 54,608 shares. 13,603 are owned by Strategic Limited Liability Corporation.