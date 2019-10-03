As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Price Rose, Cyrus Capital Partners LP Boosted Holding; First Manhattan Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) as Valuation Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 119.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.44M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 1.83 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 19,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 863,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.61M, down from 883,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.49. About 1.20M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12B and $839.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.20 million shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $75.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) by 14,565 shares to 153,311 shares, valued at $18.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) by 31,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ).