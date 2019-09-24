As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shares Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Boosted Position; Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake as Valuation Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 60,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 365,034 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 425,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 490,848 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 475,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.68M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 3.48 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 42,996 shares to 47,496 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).