As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Share Value Rose, Wallace Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $4.39 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Position in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45 million shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $25.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 470,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58M shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Disney (DIS) Misses Q3 EPS by 40c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Roku the New Netflix? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 24,838 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natixis Lp has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fairfield Bush And reported 17,277 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,632 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 58,991 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insur Communication. California-based L And S has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,181 were reported by Paragon Capital Limited. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.28M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustco Comml Bank N Y stated it has 24,486 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. 8,190 are held by Intersect Capital Ltd. 27,925 were accumulated by Weik Cap Mgmt.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Small Biotech Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.