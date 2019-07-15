As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Boosted Stake; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Rose, Clark Capital Management Group Trimmed Its Position by $40.80 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,969 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 63,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 771,374 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 691,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,609 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.57. About 4.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 6,324 shares to 24,237 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,260 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 26,971 shares to 628,508 shares, valued at $47.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 25,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.99 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.