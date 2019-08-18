As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Share Price Rose, Keating Investment Counselors Upped Its Position; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.25M shares traded or 53.46% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares to 2,797 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

