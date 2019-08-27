As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Share Price Rose, Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Cut Its Position by $24.39 Million; Sensient Technologies (SXT) Share Price Declined While Leucadia National Decreased by $449,704 Its Stake

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.79M, down from 4.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 4.84M shares traded or 59.41% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 6,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The hedge fund held 15,135 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 21,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 301,531 shares traded or 28.31% up from the average. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares to 80,462 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.97 million for 18.84 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

