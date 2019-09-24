As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Value Rose, Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Holding; Mangrove Partners Increased Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Stake by $1.14 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 380,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.84M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, up from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 1.74 million shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 23.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 45,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 234,750 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23 million, up from 189,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 1.41 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 15,934 shares to 80,957 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,107 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Mangrove Ptnrs stated it has 1.67% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 8.08M shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 956,946 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 76,416 shares. Armistice Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 5.00M shares. American Intll Gp reported 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 81,806 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 12,953 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). State Street holds 0% or 1.82 million shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 56,400 shares stake.

