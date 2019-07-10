As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Harris Associates LP Has Trimmed Stake by $215.20 Million; As Splunk (SPLK) Market Value Rose, Ithaka Group Has Trimmed by $705,064 Its Position

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 5,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.63M, down from 123,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 800,956 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 8.97 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.04 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799.93M, down from 42.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 2.51M shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 6.58 points for the week, rising for the 6th straight day – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty Global: Why To Consider Divesting – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,549.30 down -5.16 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 349,000 shares to 42.24M shares, valued at $130.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 2.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8,882 shares to 37,977 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 11,075 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 48,995 shares. Partner Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 90,080 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc invested in 0.13% or 562,909 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 1.31M shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 4,477 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 180,705 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 240,599 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 58 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 3,430 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,435 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 126,469 shares. Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 95,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 8,533 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,381 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $211,267 activity.