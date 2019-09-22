As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Baupost Group Lifted Its Stake; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Holding in Ameren (AEE) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 16,716 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 1.68M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 2.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 41.94M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 billion, up from 39.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 8.94M shares traded or 90.65% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 22,308 shares. Moneta Gru Investment Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1,825 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs stated it has 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 2,848 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 239,287 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Co invested in 0.15% or 70,565 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ftb Advsr holds 2,827 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 8,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intll Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 82,178 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 4,176 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 46,216 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 25,110 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 3,034 shares. Co Fincl Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Louisville’s HeXalayer selected for Ameren Accelerator in St. Louis – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.41 million for 13.63 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,072 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).