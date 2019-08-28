As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Valuation Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Holder Slate Path Capital LP Raised Its Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 3.44M shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 98.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 5.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 10.35M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.40M, up from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 36.70M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 133,761 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $209.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 189,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares.