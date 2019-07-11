As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Valuation Rose, Glenview Capital Management Upped by $2.09 Million Its Position; Orbimed Advisors Has Cut Stake in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Market Valuation Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 87,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.57M, up from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 83,888 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 331,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 56,608 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 571,500 shares to 906,600 shares, valued at $47.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc by 393,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 earnings per share, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.32 million shares to 7.49 million shares, valued at $215.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 655,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

