As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Valuation Rose, Glenview Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Lafayette Investments Stake in Alleghany (Y) Cut by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 87,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.57M, up from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 5.42M shares traded or 237.70% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $741.6. About 88,248 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office reported 0.29% stake. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp owns 74,280 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 9,342 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking stated it has 16,650 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Washington Bancshares holds 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 2 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested in 1,609 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability owns 43,976 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 227 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 13,958 shares. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 17,295 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 58,831 shares.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,649 shares to 18,571 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Grp Inc New Com by 20,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45 million shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $562.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.