As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stock Rose, Allen Investment Management Has Raised Position; Gates Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) as Market Valuation Declined

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 21,006 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 140.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 104,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 179,024 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 74,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 580,499 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $84.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Com LP has 0.05% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Natixis invested in 0.04% or 81,394 shares. Art Advsrs Limited has 48,834 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Iridian Asset Management Lc Ct holds 2.3% or 2.31M shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,142 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 2,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp invested in 83 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0.04% or 80,772 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Limited Company has 4,600 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 2,731 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability owns 24,680 shares. 40 North Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9.34M shares stake. Temasek (Private) Ltd has 1.18% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 2.19M shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $344,370 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $79.68 million for 13.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.